Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 62,956 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,956 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 60,806,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,787,457. The firm has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.