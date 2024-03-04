Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814,603. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

