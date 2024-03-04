Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,259,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.78. The stock had a trading volume of 366,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,292. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.37. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

