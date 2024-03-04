LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $732,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,905 shares of company stock valued at $21,452,800 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.96. 263,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,385. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

