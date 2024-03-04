LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $219,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after acquiring an additional 835,637 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,644. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.20.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

About Toro



The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

