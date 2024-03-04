PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.40. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 13,710 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $520.26 million, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 0.26.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $465,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

