LRT Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.25. 389,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,746. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

