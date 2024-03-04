Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.5% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $34.35. 638,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,615. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

