Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.19. 647,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,792. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.90.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

