Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Decreases By 25.2%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,400 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 527,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

SJT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. 144,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,097. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Further Reading

