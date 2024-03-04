Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Decreases By 21.1%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,265. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMF. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 259,177 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 133,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

