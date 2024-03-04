Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Decreases By 21.1%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance
Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,265. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.