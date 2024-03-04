Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIMGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 1.6 %

Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,526. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chimera Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.