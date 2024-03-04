Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Grows By 35.3%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 10,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

FHN stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $14.44. 4,530,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781,692. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

