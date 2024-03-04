Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Up 34.8% in February

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

Fortitude Gold stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 4.45. 122,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.84. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 3.61 and a 12-month high of 7.41.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. The company's principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Dauntless gold property located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Intrepid claim package located in Mineral County, Nevada.

