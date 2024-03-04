Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. 409,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,860. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 265,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,394,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

