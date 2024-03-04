John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Up 34.6% in February

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 59,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JMSB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,783. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 million, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,740,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

