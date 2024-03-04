John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Up 34.6% in February

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 59,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JMSB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,783. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 million, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 6.01%.
John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.
