Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday.

TSE:DML traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.52. 1,709,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,695. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

