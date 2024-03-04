Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Denison Mines
Denison Mines Price Performance
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Denison Mines
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.