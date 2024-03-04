Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE BDI traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.85. 45,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.72. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$9.92.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

