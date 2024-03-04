MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MEG

MEG Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

MEG stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$28.94. 1,480,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,935. The company has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.79 and a 52 week high of C$30.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.