Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Shares of AX.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.75. 190,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.47. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$620.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.