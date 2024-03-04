Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Rating Reiterated by Veritas Investment Research

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Veritas Investment Research in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE CWB traded up C$0.47 on Monday, reaching C$28.93. 112,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,506. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6658323 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

