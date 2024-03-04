Concordium Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.99 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $54.99 million and $715,162.72 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,924,127,057 coins and its circulating supply is 9,197,163,517 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

