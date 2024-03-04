CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 target price on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.86. 274,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,540. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.87.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5947631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

