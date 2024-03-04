Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$5.75

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Athabasca Oil stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.15.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

