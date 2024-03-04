BMO Capital Markets Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.00.

TSE:MEG traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$28.94. 1,480,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,935. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.27. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

