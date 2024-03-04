Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.06.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.53.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

