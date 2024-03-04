TD Securities Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$94.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.62.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
