Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.75.

Get Boralex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLX

Boralex Stock Down 1.1 %

About Boralex

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$29.00. 188,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,241. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$25.40 and a 52 week high of C$43.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.93.

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.