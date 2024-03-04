Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$84.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GRT.UN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.20.
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
