Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0814

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $526.66 million and approximately $85.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00063470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00018473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,469,269,840 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.