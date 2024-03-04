Achain (ACT) Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $307,124.92 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002118 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001228 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.