LRT Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LRT Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $3.65 on Monday, reaching $146.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,093. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

