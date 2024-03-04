LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total value of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $548.31. 41,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,367. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $379.77 and a 12-month high of $616.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

