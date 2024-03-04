LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 14,473 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 2.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 109,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.5 %
WSM stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,986. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $241.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.73.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
