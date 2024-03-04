LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 1.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI traded up $19.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $719.92. The stock had a trading volume of 344,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,395. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

