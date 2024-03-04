LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $273,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 24.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 28.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 118,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.14. 201,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,483. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.56 and its 200-day moving average is $168.53. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

