Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DE traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $364.82. 791,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.88.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

