LRT Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,892 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,892 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Comfort Systems USA accounts for approximately 1.9% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,814 shares of company stock worth $7,222,505 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.18. 296,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.09 and a 1 year high of $329.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

