LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,602 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $7,601,000. Motco grew its position in Marriott International by 108.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $481,621,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.97. 598,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,650. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $252.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.59 and its 200-day moving average is $213.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

