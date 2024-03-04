LRT Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exponent by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after buying an additional 493,847 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,076,000 after buying an additional 408,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Exponent by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 280,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,340,000 after buying an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exponent

Exponent Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 79,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,825. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. Exponent’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.