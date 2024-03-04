LRT Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 155.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 370,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 500,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,042. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

