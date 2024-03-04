LRT Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises about 1.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 247,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LAD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.24. The company had a trading volume of 103,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,748. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $331.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

