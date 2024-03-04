LRT Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 2.1% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $112.38. 973,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

