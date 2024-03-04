LRT Capital Management LLC Has $890,000 Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 129.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in InMode by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 58.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after purchasing an additional 584,655 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in InMode by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 987,306 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 613,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. 855,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.17. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

