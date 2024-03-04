LRT Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.29. 246,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,134. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $315.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.42 and its 200-day moving average is $267.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,797. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

