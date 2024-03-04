LRT Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,492.95. 135,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,026. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,575.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,263.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

