The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.
Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% annually over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progressive to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of PGR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,345. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.67.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Progressive by 38.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
