SSE (LON:SSE) PT Lowered to GBX 2,000

SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($29.17) to GBX 2,000 ($25.37) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.64) to GBX 2,125 ($26.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.55) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.73) to GBX 2,050 ($26.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,969 ($24.97).

Shares of LON SSE traded down GBX 5.06 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,636.94 ($20.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,568,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,415. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,485 ($18.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.51). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,710.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,692.10. The stock has a market cap of £17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,088.56, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

