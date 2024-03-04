LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.68. 71,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.72. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $184.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

