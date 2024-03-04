5,433 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328,088 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ARKK stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $50.72. 6,254,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,268,987. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

